SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

van Verseveld MDA, Fekkes M, Fukkink RG, Oostdam RJ. J. Early Adolesc. 2021; 41(1): 43-69.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0272431620939193

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Although anti-bullying programs often include a component that focuses on strengthening teachers' abilities in identifying and addressing bullying, it is not clear which bullying situations teachers find difficult to address and what type of support is needed. In the current qualitative study, we investigated what teachers considered difficult bullying situations, how they responded to these situations, and which barriers they encountered. We used data from individual in-depth interviews conducted with 38 Dutch elementary school teachers. Qualitative analysis showed that teachers experienced difficulties in (a) identifying bullying that happens out of sight, (b) estimating the seriousness of a reported incident, (c) addressing persistent aggressive and bullying behavior, and (d) finding solutions with parents to reduce bullying. Teachers used a variety of strategies in their efforts to address these situations. The results give insight into teachers' needs regarding specific training and support in anti-bullying programs and preservice teacher programs.


Language: en

Keywords

bullying; peer relationships; school context; teachers/teacher-adolescent relationships

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print