Arora PG, Wheeler LA, Fisher S, Restituyo M, Barnes-Najor J. School Ment. Health 2020; 12(4): 732-742.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The current study sought to examine the prospective relationship of peer victimization on changes in Asian American youth's depressive symptoms during early adolescence, a crucial period for the development of depression and engagement in peer victimization among youth. Further, as guided by cultural-ecological frameworks, the current study also sought to examine the role of school-based peer support and gender as moderators on the relationship between peer victimization and depressive symptoms among this understudied population. Participants included Asian American youth (N = 232; M age = 12.96, SD = 1.40; 51% girls) who completed questionnaires in the school context. Data for this study included two measurement occasions over a 1-year interval.
Language: en