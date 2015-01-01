|
Lundstrom EW, Myers DJ, Lundstrom WJ, Rauscher KJ, Fullen M. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The logging industry is known to have one of the highest rates of fatal and nonfatal occupational injuries in the United States. Perspectives on why this study is so hazardous may differ between logging company owners/operators and workers. In this study, we explored and compared the safety perspectives of logging company owners/operators and workers in West Virginia.
hazard perception; logging; logging safety; occupational status; safety perspectives