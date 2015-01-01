Abstract

To measure and compare distress in entry-level masters occupational therapy (OT) and physical therapy (PT) students; to evaluate distress levels relative to existing data; and to explore factors that cause stress, effects of stress, and coping strategies. Participants: Ninety-eight OT and PT students (75 females, 23 males) from two cohorts at a Canadian university.



METHODS: Sequential mixed-methods including questionnaires and inductive analysis of focus group discussions.



RESULTS: OT and PT students from one cohort reported higher levels of stress, anxiety and/or depression compared to the following academic year and compared to undergraduate and general population samples. The overall theme was the unrelenting tug of war between school and other aspects of students' lives. Factors related to academic workload negatively affected mental health. Coping strategies included physical activity, strategic selection of peers, and modifying expectations.



CONCLUSIONS: Wellness in OT and PT students is an important concern that deserves attention.

