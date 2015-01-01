Abstract

Commercial Motor Vehicle drivers must be medically certified to obtain/maintain a commercial driver license. 88,246 exams from 2005 to 2012 were analyzed for relationships between health and certification length. Relationships were quantified using adjusted odds ratios (ORs). Most conditions and/or examination findings had statically significantly limited medical certification. Obesity > 35 kg/m2, hypertension and diabetes mellitus requiring medication were most common. Significant and meaningful relationships were found for opioid or benzodiazepine use (OR = 7.30), heart disease (OR = 5.19), musculoskeletal conditions (OR = 5.13), seizures (10.18), stroke (OR = 6.73), neurological (OR = 18.51) and vascular (OR = 11.83). Drivers with 2 or more of 13 medical conditions were statistically significantly more likely to have limited medical certification (OR = 122.35) or disqualification (OR = 4.91). Drivers with any condition are more likely to have limited medical certification. There is variability in medical certification lengths related to medical conditions and differences between examiners.

