|
Citation
|
Ebuenyi ID, Chikezie UE, Nwoke EA. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2021; 38: e7.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, African Field Epidemiology Network)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33520076
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: globally young people constitute one quarter of the population. They are the most vibrant and productive sector, but they are also prone to more risky sexual behaviour (RSB) with attendant negative consequences. In the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria, persistent conflicts and socioeconomic difficulty predisposes young people to risky conducts including RSB. The aim of this study is to explore the psychosocial correlates of risky sexual behaviour amongst students in the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; Niger Delta; psychosocial correlates; Risky sexual behaviour