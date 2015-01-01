Abstract

BACKGROUND: Caffeine overdose can cause life-threatening circulatory failure, neurological abnormalities, and ventricular fibrillation. We report the case of a patient with caffeine poisoning who was successfully treated with early hemodialysis and venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. CASE PRESENTATION: A 43-year-old man who had ingested pills containing 20 g caffeine was transported to the hospital 100 min after ingestion. Hemodynamic collapse and refractory arrhythmia were most likely the potential complications. The patient developed ventricular fibrillation when placed in the left lateral decubitus position. Return of spontaneous circulation with defibrillation and introduction of venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation were followed by emergency dialysis, which led to rapid improvement in the clinical findings.



CONCLUSION: Acute caffeine poisoning in a patient who developed an arrhythmia was successfully treated using an indwelling arterial and venous sheath followed by venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

