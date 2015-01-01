Abstract

Interactive pedestrian simulators have become a valuable research tool for investigating street-crossing behavior and developing solutions for improving pedestrian safety. There are two main kinds of pedestrian simulators: one uses a technology based on rear-projection screens (Cave Automatic Virtual Environment, or CAVE), the other a head-mounted display (HMD). These devices are used indiscriminately, regardless of the research objective, and it is not yet known whether they are equally effective for studying street crossing. The present study was aimed at comparing the street crossing behavior and subjective evaluations of younger and older adult pedestrians when they are using a CAVE-like or HMD-based (HTC Vive Pro) pedestrian simulator. Thirty younger adults and 25 older adults performed 36 street-crossing trials (combining different speeds, two-way traffic conditions, and gap sizes) on each of the two types of simulators. The results indicated that participants in the HMD condition crossed the street significantly more often (58.6 %) than in the CAVE condition (42.44%) and had shorter safety margins. The most striking difference pertained to crossing initiation, which occurred considerably earlier (1.78 s) in the HMD condition than in the CAVE condition. Synchronization of crossing initiation with oncoming traffic was not as good in the CAVE condition because visual information in front of the pedestrian was missing due to the absence of ground projection. In both simulators, older adults caused more collisions than did younger ones, had shorter safety margins, and a slower crossing speed. Hence, the HMD reproduced classical age-related differences in most street-crossing behaviors already found on the CAVE. Usually observed speed effects were also found for both simulators. Neither cybersickness nor any adverse effects on stereoacuity or postural balance were found for either simulator. The HMD produced a higher level of presence and preference than the CAVE did. These findings provide evidence that HMDs have a clear potential for studying pedestrian behaviour.

