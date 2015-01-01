|
Ahinkorah BO, Aboagye RG, Arthur-Holmes F, Seidu AA, Frimpong JB, Budu E, Amoako BM, Hagan JEJ. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2021; 11(2): e20.
(1) Background: Psychological problems of adolescents have become a global health and safety concern. Empirical evidence has shown that adolescents experience diverse mental health conditions (e.g., anxiety, depression, and emotional disorders). However, research on anxiety-induced sleep disturbance among in-school adolescents has received less attention, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. This study's central focus was to examine factors associated with t anxiety-induced sleep disturbance among in-school adolescents in Ghana. (2) Methods: Analysis was performed using the 2012 Global School-based Health Survey (GSHS). A sample of 1342 in-school adolescents was included in the analysis. The outcome variable was anxiety-induced sleep disturbance reported during the past 12 months. Frequencies, percentages, chi-square, and multivariable logistic regression analyses were conducted.
therapy; loneliness; suicidal ideations; Ghana; cognitive-behavioral; hunger; in-school adolescents