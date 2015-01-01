Abstract

BACKGROUND: Socioeconomic status (SES) has been suggested as a risk factor for falls but the few prospective studies to test this have had mixed results. We evaluated the prospective association between SES and falls in the Concord Health and Ageing in Men Project (CHAMP).



METHOD: CHAMP is a population-based prospective cohort study of men aged ≥70 years in Sydney, Australia. Incident falls were ascertained by triannual telephone calls for up to four years. SES was assessed with four indicators (education, occupation, source of income, home ownership) and cumulative SES score. We tested for interaction between SES indicators and country of birth and conducted stratified analyses.



RESULTS: We evaluated 1624 men (mean age: 77.3±5.4 years). During a mean±SD follow-up of 42.6±8.7 months, 766 (47%) participants reported ≥1 incident falls. In non-stratified analyses, there were no associations between SES indicators and falls. In stratified analyses, falls rates were higher among Australian-born men with less formal education (IRR 1.66, 95% CI 1.16 to 2.37, compared with those with more education) and those with low occupational position (1.45; 1.09 to 1.93). However, among men born in non-main English-speaking countries the rate of falls was lower among those with low educational level and no associations was evident for occupational position.



CONCLUSION: Lower educational level and occupational position predicted a higher falls rate in Australian-born men; the opposite relationship was evident for educational level among migrants born in non-main English-speaking countries. Further studies should test these relationships in different populations and settings and evaluate targeted interventions.

