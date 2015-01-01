|
Ganson KT, O'Connor J, Nagata JM. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
The aims of this study were to, first, report the prevalence of physical violence perpetration among a sample of college students and, second, to identify associations between physical violence perpetration, substance use, and mental health symptoms. We analyzed survey data from the Healthy Minds Study. We examined the 12-month prevalence of physical violence perpetration by gender identity from 2014-2019 (n = 181,056). We used multivariable logistic regression analyses to estimate associations between physical violence perpetration, substance use, and mental health symptoms from the 2018-2019 survey year (n = 43,563).
Language: en
college students; substance use; behavioral health; mental health symptoms; physical violence perpetration