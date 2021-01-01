|
Lawson KM, Kellerman JK, Kleiman EM, Bleidorn W, Hopwood CJ, Robins RW. J. Pers. Soc. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
Suicide among young people is an increasingly prevalent and devastating public health crisis around the world. To reduce the rate of suicide, it is important to identify factors that can help us better predict suicidal ideation and behaviors. Adolescent temperament (effortful control, negative emotionality, positive emotionality) may be a source of risk and resilience for the onset of suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts. The present study uses longitudinal data from a large, community sample of Mexican-origin youth (N = 674), assessed annually from age 12 to 21, to examine how temperament is associated with the onset of suicidal ideation and behaviors during adolescence and young adulthood.
