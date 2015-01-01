Abstract

Generational differences result in conscious and unconscious biases that affect day-to-day interactions among professionals in the field of pediatrics. From the millennial trainee to the baby boomer seasoned clinician educator, including the three authors of this article, who span three generations, all are guilty to some extent. Pediatricians are not alone.



Every day, multidisciplinary teams of pediatric health care professionals converge in a clinical setting, hoping to create a psychologically healthy workplace where all generations feel included and valued in patient care discussions. Nonetheless, although health care team members in the field of pediatrics intentionally work to remedy the generational differences that arise between parents and their children, generational comparisons persist.



We all are products of our own generational upbringings and the events that shaped our own...

Language: en