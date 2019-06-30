|
Nielsen KI, Nielsen FE, Rasmussen SW. Dan. Med. J. 2021; 68(2): A09200697.
(Copyright © 2021, Danish Medical Association)
INTRODUCTION: Since the introduction of electric scooter (e-scooter) rental services in Denmark in January 2019, injuries following accidents involving e-scooters have increased. Internationally, a few studies have been published examining patient and injury characteristics following accidents involving e-scooters. However, data are limited. The purpose of this study was to describe the injuries, treatment and hospital course following accidents involving e-scooters.
Language: en