Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls and fall-related injuries are of growing concern among older adults. Use of fall-risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs) is a potentially modifiable risk factor. This narrative review describes randomized controlled trials that focused on interventions to reduce FRID use and examined fall-related outcomes (e.g., falls, fractures, risk of injury) as the primary outcome.



METHODS: A comprehensive literature search was conducted to identify eligible studies. Two reviewers screened titles and abstracts and then performed a full-text review of relevant articles. Each study is summarized, and a discussion of strengths and limitations is provided.



RESULTS: 7 of 22 trials were included in this narrative review. Two studies used a computerized decision support intervention, three used a health professional-led (pharmacist or geriatrician) intervention, and two were direct medication withdrawal interventions. Three studies showed a reduction in fall-related outcomes (two identified fall injuries using claims data; one used an injury risk prediction score). Of these, only one reported FRID reduction. Of four studies that did not find a reduction in falls, one study reported a significant reduction in FRIDs, two found no reduction, and one did not report on this outcome. Most interventions consisted of a one-time FRID assessment, and most targeted either providers or patients (not both).



CONCLUSION: Most interventions did not reduce FRID use or change fall-related outcomes. Future studies should test "multi-pronged" intervention strategies that simultaneously target both patients and their providers and include more than a single intervention interaction to reduce this modifiable fall risk factor.

