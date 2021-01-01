CONTACT US: Contact info
Dhoot AS, Koziarz A, Lee Y, Chopra C, Micieli JA. Ophthalmology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
NFL players without a visor sustain more eye injuries than players with visors. There is a trend of increased visor in recent years and visor usage is variable depending on player position, BMI, and ethnicity.
