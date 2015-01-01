SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dare R. Urban Sci. 2021; 5(1): 19.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/urbansci5010019

unavailable

This article presents a customized system dynamics model to facilitate the informed development of policy for urban heat island mitigation within the context of future climate change, and with special emphasis on the reduction of heat-related mortality. The model incorporates a variety of components (incl.: the urban heat island effect; population dynamics; climate change impacts on temperature; and heat-related mortality) and is intended to provide urban planning and related professionals with: a facilitated means of understanding the risk of heat-related mortality within the urban heat island; and location-specific information to support the development of reasoned and targeted urban heat island mitigation policy.


Language: en
