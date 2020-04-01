SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sun M, Yang X, Yin C, Yin Z, Niu Y, Li K. Inj. Med. 2020; 9(4): 1-7.

青岛市社区学龄前儿童非故意伤害现状及其影响因素分析

(Copyright © 2020, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)

10.3868 / j.issn.2095-1566.2020.04.001

unavailable

OBJECTIVE To understand the current situation of unintentional injury of preschool children in Qingdao community and its influencing factors, and provide a basis for formulating effective protective measures.

METHODS A survey was conducted on the parents of children aged 3 to 6 through the general information questionnaire and the questionnaire on parental protection against unintentional injuries. A total of 382 questionnaires were issued, and 373 valid questionnaires were returned, with an effective rate of 97.64%. The SPSS 22.0 software was used for statistical analysis.

RESULTS The incidence of unintentional injuries among preschool children in Qingdao community was 43.43%. The common types of unintentional injuries were falls (41.31%) and sharp object injuries (25.48%). The family was a high-risk place for unintentional injuries to children; Children aged 4 to 6 years old, with the second birth and above. The high level of parental protection against unintentional injury is a protective factor for preschool children. The mother's child is over 24 years old and the mother is a private owner , Professionals or other risk factors for unintentional injury to preschool children.

CONCLUSION The incidence of unintentional injuries among children in Qingdao is relatively high. We should take comprehensive preventive measures to improve the safety awareness of parents and reduce the occurrence of unintentional injuries among children. [Google Translate]

Keywords : community , preschool children , unintentional injury


Language: zh
