Abstract

OBJECTIVE To clarify the characteristics of unintentional injuries among college students in Zunyi City, understand the cognition of unintentional injury prevention among college students in Zunyi City and sources of related knowledge, and analyze the differences and influencing factors of unintentional injuries among college students with different characteristics.



METHODS A two-stage stratified random sampling was adopted in Zunyi City from October to December 2018. A total of 908 college students from three universities were selected and questionnaires were used to investigate the occurrence of unintentional injuries and their awareness of unintentional injury prevention in the past year. Etc., using single factor, multi-factor unconditional Logistic regression to analyze the influencing factors of injury.



RESULTS The incidence of unintentional injuries among college students in Zunyi City in the past year was 19.49%, and that of boys was higher than that of girls (24.11% vs 17.41%, P <0.05). The annual injury rate of students who are willing to actively learn about unintentional injury prevention is lower than that of unwilling students (15.62% vs 24.10%, P <0.05). In the cognition of unintentional injury, the proportion of students who believe that "pouring hot water and being scalded", "penning and being scratched" and "injury during housework" are the most common cases of unintentional injury are 78.19% and 69.60% respectively. , 66.52%. The Internet accounts for the largest proportion of students' cognitive sources (84.25%). Multi-factor unconditional logistic regression showed that men, unwilling to learn actively, and often crossing the road are risk factors for unintentional injuries; sleep time greater than 6 hours is a protective factor.



CONCLUSION There is a significant gender difference in the incidence of unintentional injuries among college students, and adequate sleep can reduce the incidence of injuries. Correcting the relevant dangerous behaviors of college students, especially college boys, and improving their awareness of prevention of unintentional injuries are important ways to reduce the incidence of unintentional injuries among college students. [Google Translate]



Keywords : unintentional injury , college students , cognition

Language: zh