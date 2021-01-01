Abstract

BACKGROUND: A mother's psychological well-being impacts her own and her infant's health. Challenges to maternal psychological well-being (e.g., depression, anxiety) are associated with increased infant emergency department (ED) utilization. It is not known if other maternal psychological factors, such as relational health and past maltreatment during one's own childhood, are also associated with child ED utilization.



OBJECTIVE: Examine maternal psychological factors (i.e., childhood maltreatment, mental health, and relational health) associated with infant ED utilization in the first year of life. DESIGN/METHOD: Participants included 120 economically disadvantaged women recruited into a prospective longitudinal study during pregnancy and followed across the first year of their child's life. Mothers reported number of infant ED visits from birth to 1 year (assessed 12-months postpartum), as well as on their own childhood maltreatment, relational health, and mental health (assessed prenatally). Associations between maternal experiences and infant ED utilization were assessed via bivariate correlations and regression analyses.



RESULTS: Infants attended on average 0.79 ED visits (range 0-6). Maltreatment during the mother's own childhood, poor relational health, and prenatal mental health symptoms were each associated with greater infant ED visits; maternal age, income, and education were not. In a Poisson regression, childhood sexual abuse was the strongest predictor of infant ED utilization, followed by low acceptance from the mother's father figure and prenatal depression.



CONCLUSION: Prenatal assessment of psychosocial factors may help identify risk for higher ED use. Women with psychosocial risk factors may need additional support establishing supportive primary and behavioral healthcare before and after birth.

