|
Citation
|
Hodge DR, Wu S, Wu Q, Marsiglia FF, Chen W. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study sought to identify variation by gender in the associations between religious service attendance from adolescence to young adulthood and seven measures of lifetime and short-term substance use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Substance use; African Americans; Add health; Religious service attendance