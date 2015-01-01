|
Fix RL, Clifford JE, Burkhart BR. Race justice 2021; 11(1): 28-46.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Gottfredson and Hirschi's general theory of crime indicates that low levels of self-control leads to subsequent delinquency. Multiple studies suggest an indirect effect of parent and family factors on delinquency through self-control. Furthermore, evidence exists that race/ethnicity may affect the mediated relationship between parenting and delinquency. The present study collected information on demographics, parent-child attachment, self-control, and delinquency from 350 confined male adolescents. Models were run to test whether self-control mediated the relationship between total parent-child attachment and facets of parent-child attachment on delinquency.
Language: en
adolescent; illegal behavior; race/ethnicity; self-control