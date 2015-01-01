Abstract

Background. Both non-suicidal self-injuries (NSSIs) and suicidal attempts (SAs) in adolescence represent significant risk factors for consequent suicide, but neurophysiological markers and predictors of these two forms of auto-aggressive behavior have been studied insufficiently.



OBJECTIVE. The aim of the study was to identify the differences of electroencephalographic (EEG) frequency and spatial parameters between depressive female adolescents with solely NSSI, and with combined NSSI + SA behavior in their history.



METHODS. The study included 45 female depressive in-patients aged 16-25 years. Baseline resting EEG spectral power, asymmetry, and coherence were analyzed in 8 narrow frequency sub-bands.



RESULTS. In the NSSI + SA subgroup (n = 24), the spectral power of parietal-occipital alpha-2 (9-11 Hz) was higher than in the NSSI subgroup, its focus was localized in the right hemisphere, and alpha-3 (11-13 Hz) spectral power was higher than alpha-1 (8-9 Hz). In the NSSI subgroup (n = 21) alpha-1 spectral power was higher than alpha-3, and foci of alpha-2 and alpha-3 were localized in the left hemisphere. EEG coherence was also higher in the NSSI + SA subgroup than in the NSSI subgroup, especially in frontal-central-parietal regions.



CONCLUSIONS. The spatial distribution of the EEG frequency components in the NSSI + SA subgroup reflects the greater activation of the left hemisphere that is more typical for the EEG of individuals with an increased risk for suicide. In the NSSI subgroup, the right hemisphere is relatively more activated, and EEG coherence is lower, which is more typical for EEG in depressive disorders. The results obtained suggested the use of EEG to clarify the degree of suicidal risk in depressive female adolescents with NSSI.

Language: en