Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Cyberbullying is an aggressive behavior involving a type of electronic communication intending to harm a victim that can have profound effects on adolescents. This review examines the epidemiology, issues from cyberbullying, presentation to care of its victims and proposed interventions to this behavior. RECENT FINDINGS: There are a variety of physical and psychological effects on victims of cyberbullying that can include recurrent abdominal pain, headaches and difficulty with sleep. In addition, victims have higher rates of anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and a lower level of well-being. Unfortunately, victims may remain silent, so screening for cyberbullying is encouraged in a variety of settings. Interventions can be designed at the level of the victim (and perpetrator), family, school and other support networks. Prevention of cyberbullying can be a focus for providers of healthcare. SUMMARY: Cyberbullying can have profound biopsychosocial effects on its victims. There are strategies currently in use and under development to identify and intervene on behalf of those affected by these behaviors.

