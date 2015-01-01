Abstract

This study aims to identify distinct trajectories of cannabis use during adolescence and examine whether Sociability (ability to relate to others) and Responsibility (ability to integrate a community setting) during childhood are associated with these trajectories, accounting for individual and familial confounders. Population-based cohort study (1998-2019): 1511 children from the Quebec Longitudinal Study of Child Development were followed between ages 5 months and 19 years. We identified developmental trajectories of adolescent cannabis use (assessed biyearly between ages 12 and 19 years) using a group-based trajectory model. We performed multinomial regression analyses to estimate the association between childhood Sociability and Responsibility assessed yearly between ages 6 and 12 years, and cannabis use trajectories. At 19 years, 62.8% (807/1286) of adolescents had used cannabis at least once in their lifetime, 44.2% had used at least once in the past 12 months (504/1140), and 6.8% were reporting daily use (77/1140). We identified three cannabis use trajectories: nonusers (n = 577, 38.2%), late users (n = 690, 45.7%; mean age of initiation: 16.2 ± 1.6), and early users (n = 244, 16.2%; mean age of initiation: 14.1 ± 1.3). Compared with Nonusers, children with low Sociability had a lower risk for late (OR, 0.43; 95 CI 0.27; 0.68) and early (OR, 0.22; 95 CI 0.12; 0.41) cannabis use. Children with low Responsibility were at higher risk of being Early users (OR, 2.23; 95 CI 1.13; 4.37) but not Late users (OR, 1.20; 95 CI 0.71; 2.03). Understanding the multiple dimensions of social skills and their association with cannabis use trajectories may help improve the effectiveness of evidence-based prevention strategies.

Language: en