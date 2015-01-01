Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Overall mortality among U.S. adults has been stable in past years; however, racial disparity influenced 10 leading causes of death or age-specific mortality in Blacks or African Americans. Unfortunately, the trends in sex- and race-adjusted age-standardized cause-specific mortality are poorly understood.



METHODS: We here aimed to identify the underlying causes of death (UCD) with sex- and race-adjusted, and age-standardized mortality that has changed in recent years. We extracted the data of UCD from the Multiple Cause of Death database of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Multivariable log-linear regression models were used to estimate trends in sex- and race-adjusted, and age-standardized mortality of UCD during 2013-2017.



RESULTS: A total of 31,029,133 deaths were identified. Among the list of 113 UCDs compiled by the CDC, there were 29 UCDs exhibiting an upward trend, 33 UCDs exhibiting a downward trend and 56 UCDs with no significant trends. The 2 UCDs with the largest annual percent change were both nutrition related (annual percent change [APC] = 17.73, 95% CI [15.13-20.33] for malnutrition, and APC = 17.49, 95% CI [14.94-20.04] for Nutritional deficiencies), followed by accidental poisoning and exposure to noxious substances. The 4 UCDs with the largest decreasing APC were viral hepatitis (APC = -11.71), chronic and unspecified bronchitis (APC = -8.26), emphysema (APC = -7.11) and human immunodeficiency virus disease (APC = -7.10).



CONCLUSIONS: This study thus reports UCDs with changing mortality in recent years after sex- and race-adjustments and age-standardizations. More effort and resources should focus on understanding, preventing and controling the mortality linked to these UCDs. Continuous monitoring of mortality trends is recommended.

