Citation
Jungert T, Karataş P, Iotti NO, Perrin S. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e616572.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
33551927
Abstract
School bullying among young adolescents is a globally pervasive problem, but is less common when bystanders are motivated to defend victims. Thus, the focus of this experimental study is on motivation to defend victims of bullying.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; identification; bystanders; prosocial motivation; school bullying; trait anxiety