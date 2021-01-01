|
Boduszek D, Debowska A, Ochen EA, Fray C, Nanfuka EK, Powell-Booth K, Turyomurugyendo F, Nelson K, Harvey R, Willmott D, Mason SJ. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 283: 172-178.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Youth non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicide are major public health concerns, but limited data are available on the prevalence and correlates of these problems in developing countries. The aim of this study is to describe experiences of three suicidal phenomena (NSSI, suicidal ideation [SI], and suicide attempt [SA]) among children and adolescents from two developing countries. We also examine how depression, anxiety, sleep problems, child maltreatment, and other socio-demographic variables associate with the risk of NSSI only, SI only, SA only, and co-occurring NSSI/SI/SA.
Keywords
Developing countries; Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI); Suicidal ideation (SI); Suicide attempt (SA); Youths