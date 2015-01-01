Abstract

This paper uses Danish register data to examine the effect of relative age for grade on women's risky health behavior. I exploit an administrative rule that creates a discontinuous jump in relative age for grade for children born around January 1. Being young-for-grade leads to a higher probability of an abortion and alcohol poisoning in adolescence and earlier births, cohabitation and contraceptive use. The results show how relative age for grade is a determinant of adolescent women's risky sex and heavy drinking. For men, being young-for-grade have no effect on alcohol poisonings, fatherhood and cohabitation.

Language: en