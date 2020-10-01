|
Bogue KA, Idriss SF, Sturkey D, Derouin A. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2021; 59: 81-88.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Children who participate in youth sports are at risk for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) related to undetected cardiac anomalies or abrupt impact to the chest. Nurse-led interventions may prevent sudden cardiac death by helping leagues implement an emergency action plan to respond to SCA and improve safety. A youth soccer league in the Southeast with participants between the ages of 5-19 years, led by volunteer board members and coaches, did not have reliable access to automated external defibrillators or receive standardized education on SCA and cardiopulmonary resuscitation with a site-specific action plan.
Safety; Quality improvement; Emergency action plan; Sudden cardiac arrest; Youth sports