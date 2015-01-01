Abstract

BACKGROUND: Facial fracture is one of the most common injuries globally. Some types of facial fractures may cause irreversible damage and can be life-threatening. This study aimed to investigate the health burden of facial fractures at the global, regional, and national levels from 1990 to 2017.



METHODS: Facial fracture data, including the incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability (YLDs) from 1990 to 2017, were obtained from the Global Burden of Disease study. We calculated the estimated annual percentage changes (EAPCs) to assess the changes of facial fractures in 195 countries or territories and 21 regions.



RESULTS: From 1990 to 2017, the change in cases of facial fracture incidence was 39% globally, while the age-standardized incidence rate showed a downtrend with an EAPC of 0.00. Syria experienced a ten-fold increase in incidence cases with an EAPC of 9.2, and this condition is largely responsible for the global health burden of facial fractures. The prevalence and YLDs showed a similar trend worldwide as the incidence. Additionally, we found that the incidence, prevalence, and YLDs showed a discrepancy among various age groups with a gradual change of proportion over the past 28 years. The age-standardized rates (ASRs) of facial fractures were nearly twice for male than those for female from 1990 to 2017.



CONCLUSIONS: EAPC showed a correlation with the ASRs of facial fractures and had no relationship with socio-demographic index. The proportion of children and elderly suffering from facial fractures slightly changed with time. The ratio of facial fractures between males and females was 2:1. These findings suggest that more targeted and specific strategies based on age and gender should be established in various countries and regions.

Language: en