Vankov D, Schroeter R. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs or alcohol impairs driving performance and, as a result, increases the risk of crashes. The risk of DUI is five-fold higher for young drivers (aged 18-25 years), but little is known about what determines their DUI intentions. This study applied an extended model of the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) to address the research question of what factors might influence young drivers' future intentions to DUI.
road safety; young drivers; intention; theory of planned behavior; Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs