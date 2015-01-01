Abstract

This study examined the association between bullying victimization and e-cigarette use. Data from a 2019-2020 German student survey were used (N = 16,476). The target population consisted of students enrolled in grades 5-10, with a mean age of 13.1 years (SD = 1.8), and equal gender distribution (49.5% female). Mixed-effect multivariable logistic regression models were used to examine the association between bullying victimization (attacked physically, assaulted verbally, experienced relational bullying, sexual harassment, cyberbullying) and current e-cigarette use. The multivariable analysis controlled for age, sex, sensation-seeking, socioeconomic status, school performance, type of school attended, and substance use (current cigarette smoking, hookah smoking, and alcohol drinking). Overall 510 (3.7%) students reported current use of e-cigarettes. The odds for using e-cigarettes increased each step of being bullied from "never," "rarely," "sometimes," "once a week," to "several times a week" by 2.03 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.81, 2.29) in the unadjusted model, and by 1.46 (95% CI: 1.24, 1.71) in the covariate-adjusted model. Data indicate an empirical association between victimization and e-cigarette use among German students. Design limitations prevent the conclusion of a causal relationship, calling for well-designed longitudinal studies to investigate the temporal sequence between victimization and e-cigarette use.

Language: en