Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Non-injury-related factors have been extensively studied in major trauma and have been shown to have a significant impact on patient outcomes. Mental illness and associated medication use has been proven to have a negative effect on bone health and fracture healing.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We collated data retrospectively from the records of orthopaedic inpatients in a non-COVID and COVID period. We analysed demographic data, referral and admission numbers, orthopaedic injuries, surgery performed and patient comorbidities, including psychiatric history.



RESULTS: There were 824 orthopaedic referrals and 358 admissions (six/day) in the non-COVID period, with 38/358 (10.6%) admissions having a psychiatric diagnosis and 30/358 (8.4%) also having a fracture. This was compared with 473 referrals and 195 admissions (three/day) in the COVID period, with 73/195 (37.4%) admissions having a documented psychiatric diagnosis and 47/195 (24.1%) having a fracture.



DISCUSSION: There was a reduction in the number of admissions and referrals during the pandemic, but a simultaneous three-fold rise in admissions with a psychiatric diagnosis. The proportion of patients with both a fracture and a psychiatric diagnosis more than doubled and the number of patients presenting due to a traumatic suicide attempt almost tripled.



CONCLUSION: While total numbers using the orthopaedic service decreased, the impact of the pandemic and lockdown disproportionately affects those with mental health problems, a group already at higher risk of poorer functional outcomes and non-union. It is imperative that adequate support is in place for patients with vulnerable mental health during these periods, particularly as we look towards a potential 'second wave' of COVID-19.

