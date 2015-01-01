|
Goncharenko S, Forkus SR, Contractor AA, Kiefer R, Weiss NH. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 114: e104979.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: The co-occurrence of childhood abuse and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among United States military veterans is highly prevalent and clinically significant. Emotion dysregulation is one factor that has been found to underlie the association between childhood abuse and PTSD, yet past research has focused exclusively on dysregulation stemming from negative emotions.
Language: en
Childhood abuse; Emotion dysregulation; Posttraumatic stress disorder