Abstract

Antidepressants are very widely used and associated with traumatic injury, yet little is known about their potential for harmful drug interactions. We aimed to identify potential drug interaction signals by assessing concomitant medications (precipitant drugs) taken with individual antidepressants (object drugs) that were associated with unintentional traumatic injury. We conducted pharmacoepidemiologic screening of 2000-2015 Optum Clinformatics data, identifying drug interaction signals by performing self-controlled case series studies for antidepressant + precipitant pairs and injury. We included persons aged 16-90 years co-dispensed an antidepressant and ≥1 precipitant drug(s), with an injury during antidepressant therapy. We classified antidepressant person-days as either precipitant-exposed or precipitant-unexposed. The outcome was an emergency department or inpatient discharge diagnosis for unintentional traumatic injury. We used conditional Poisson regression to calculate confounder adjusted rate ratios (RRs) and accounted for multiple estimation via semi-Bayes shrinkage. We identified 330,884 new users of antidepressants who experienced an injury. Among such persons, we studied concomitant use of 7,953 antidepressant + precipitant pairs. Two hundred fifty-six (3.2%) pairs were positively associated with injury and deemed potential drug interaction signals; twenty-two of these signals had adjusted RRs > 2.00. Adjusted RRs ranged from 1.06 (95% confidence interval: 1.00-1.12, p=0.04) for citalopram + gabapentin to 3.06 (1.42-6.60) for nefazodone + levonorgestrel. Sixty-five (25.4%) signals are currently reported in a seminal drug interaction knowledgebase. We identified numerous new population-based signals of antidepressant drug interactions associated with unintentional traumatic injury. Future studies, intended to test hypotheses, should confirm or refute these potential interactions.

