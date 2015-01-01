|
Leza L, Siria S, López-Goñi JJ, Fernandez-Montalvo J. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 221: e108563.
BACKGROUND: The long-term negative effects of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and their impact on physical and mental health has been widely studied. However, research about the relationship between ACEs and substance use disorder (SUD) diagnosis in adolescence and adulthood is still scarce. Therefore, this scoping review was conducted to collect the existing research findings to explore the relationship between the experience of ACEs and the diagnosis of SUD later in life.
Risk factor; Adverse childhood experiences; Scoping review; Substance use disorder