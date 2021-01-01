Abstract

The aim of the study was to assess the characteristics of footwear altogether and to compare the effect of appropriate-fitting and ill-fitting footwear on functional performance, balance, and fear of falling (FoF) in older adults. Individuals who wore appropriate-fitting (n = 61) or ill-fitting footwear (n = 92) were enrolled in the study. Footwear was evaluated using the Footwear Assessment Scale (FAS). The participants were assessed using the Berg Balance Scale (BBS) for balance, the Timed Up and Go test for functional performance and the Activities-specific Balance Confidence scale for FoF. Tests were conducted twice for each individual with or without footwear. Differences between the groups were analyzed using the MANOVA for scores of balance, performance and fear of falling and Chi-squared test for homogeneity. The Paired t-test was used to compare test scores with or without footwear. It was concluded that appropriate-fitting footwear improves balance, reduces fear of falling and may affect functional performance positively. ClinicalTrials.gov No: NCT04151654.

