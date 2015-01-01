Abstract

BACKGROUND: While the community effects of the opioid-related drug crisis in Canada are well documented, limited detailed data is available on overdose trends among custodial populations. Given that this crisis has disproportionate impacts on justice involved persons, research is needed to understand the implications of this crisis within institutional settings.



METHODS: We examined all overdose incidents that occurred between the 2012/2013 and 2018/2019 fiscal years in a federal correctional institution in Canada. An incident report search was conducted to identify overdose related incidents during this period. Information about the incident and characteristics of the victim was collected from incident reports, investigations, and victim case files.



RESULTS: Over the period under examination, overdose incidents steadily increased (i.e., from 40 in 2012/2013, to 110 non-fatal incidents in 2018/2019), although there was considerable regional and institutional variation. The number of incidents involving opioids, particularly fentanyl, increased both in raw numbers and as a percentage of overall incidents (i.e., from 3% in 2012/2013 to 47% in 2017/2018, and 34% of non-fatal incidents in 2018/2019). Other substances continue to contribute to overdose incidents; in fact, non-opioid prescription medications (i.e., non-illicit medications such as anti-convulsant drugs and anti-depressants) remain the most common among intentional non-fatal incidents. Relative to the general in-custody population, victims of overdose incidents tended to be younger and were more likely to be serving a determinate sentence, be on a repeat federal sentence, and be serving time for robbery. Mental health conditions and histories of substance use were common.



CONCLUSION: The effects of the overdose crisis are pronounced within certain Canadian federal institutions, illustrated by a growing number of fentanyl-related incidents. Institutional variation and variation in incidents (e.g., substance and intentionality) highlight diversity in drug activities among this custodial population and the need for multi-faceted responses that are reflective of local situations.

Language: en