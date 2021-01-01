Abstract

OBJECTIVES: While multiple studies have examined prevalence and correlates of police contact in adults with bipolar disorder (BD), literature on this topic in youth is sparse. We therefore examined the prevalence and correlates of police contact amongst youth with BD.



METHODS: The study included 197 youth with BD and 127 healthy controls, ages 14-20 years. Semi-structured interviews were used to determine diagnoses, treatment and police contact. The Life Problems Inventory examined self-reported trait impulsivity and emotional dysregulation. Analyses examined demographic and clinical variables among youth with versus without lifetime police contact. Variables that were associated with police contact at p<0.1 in univariate analyses were evaluated in a logistic regression model. Specific reasons for police contact, determined based on chart review, are reported descriptively.



RESULTS: Lifetime prevalence of police contact was significantly higher amongst youth with BD versus healthy controls (36% versus. 3%; χ (2) = 47.58, p =<0.001). In multivariate analyses, age of BD onset, living with both natural parents, comorbid substance use disorder and conduct disorder, and psychiatric hospitalization were associated with police contact. Common reasons for police contact included shoplifting/theft and suicidality/self-harm . LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional and retrospective study design precludes conclusions regarding directionality of the observed associations and/or causal inferences.



CONCLUSIONS: One third of youth with BD experienced police contact. Correlates generally aligned with those observed with adults. Future longitudinal research is warranted to understand distal and proximal antecedents of police contact, with the goal of developing strategies to prevent police contact, incarceration, and related consequences.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

