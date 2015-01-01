Abstract

AIMS: To estimate associations between both current- and prior-year medical cannabis dispensary densities and hospitalizations for cannabis use disorder in California, USA between 2013 and 2016.



DESIGN: Spatial analysis of ZIP code-level hospitalization discharge data using Bayesian Poisson hierarchical space-time models over 4 years. SETTING AND CASES: California, USA from 2013 to 2016 (6832 space-time ZIP code units). MEASUREMENTS: We assessed associations of annual hospitalizations for cannabis use disorder [assignment of a primary or secondary code for cannabis abuse and/or dependence using ICD-9-CM or ICD-10-CM (outcome)] with the total number of medical cannabis dispensaries per square mile in a ZIP code as well as dispensary temporal and spatial lags (primary exposures). Other exposure covariates included alcohol outlet densities, manual labor and retail sales densities and ZIP code-level economic and demographic conditions.



FINDINGS: One additional dispensary per square mile was associated with a median risk ratio of 1.021 (95% credible interval 1.001, 1.041). Prior-year dispensary density did not appear to be associated with hospitalizations (median risk ratio = 1.006, 95% CrI = 0.986, 1.026). Higher median household income, higher unemployment, greater off-premises alcohol outlet density and lower on-premises alcohol outlet density and poverty were all associated with decreased ZIP code-level risk of cannabis abuse/dependence hospitalizations.



CONCLUSIONS: In California, USA, the increasing density of medical cannabis dispensaries appears to be positively associated with same-year but not next-year hospitalizations for cannabis use disorder.

