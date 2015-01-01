|
Li J, Qin Y, Yang L, Wang Z, Han K, Guan C. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e324.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Noise pollution in coal mines is of great concern. Personal injuries directly or indirectly related to noise occur from time to time. Its effects impact the health and safety of coal mine workers. This study aimed to identify if and how the level of noise impacts miners' safety behavior in underground coal mines.
Language: en
Keywords
Fatigue; Attention distribution; Coal mine noise; Reaction; Safety behavior ability