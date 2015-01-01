Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine orders will impact the mental health of millions of individuals in the United States. Mental health difficulties, including depression, anxiety, traumatic stress, and other negative mental health sequelae are likely and likely to persist. These challenges will require response from the psychotherapeutic and medical community that addresses the mental health needs of the population. Using binary logistic regression (n = 322 at time 1, and n = 189 at time 2), researchers in the present study examined promotive factors related to having sought medical or behavioral health treatment during a 30-day period in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Approximately 10% of the sample indicated having sought either type of help.



RESULTS from the binary logistic regressions indicated those who sought counseling or medical help were those who reported increased depression symptoms at time 1. The likelihood of help seeking was heightened for those who reported greater caregiving burden, highlighting the need to consider the availability of services for those caring for children during this community-wide crisis.

