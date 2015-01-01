|
Tambling R, Russell B, Tomkunas A, Horton A, Hutchison M. Fam. Community Health 2021; 44(2): 87-98.
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
The COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine orders will impact the mental health of millions of individuals in the United States. Mental health difficulties, including depression, anxiety, traumatic stress, and other negative mental health sequelae are likely and likely to persist. These challenges will require response from the psychotherapeutic and medical community that addresses the mental health needs of the population. Using binary logistic regression (n = 322 at time 1, and n = 189 at time 2), researchers in the present study examined promotive factors related to having sought medical or behavioral health treatment during a 30-day period in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Approximately 10% of the sample indicated having sought either type of help.
