Krasniuk S, Classen S, Morrow SA, Alvarez L, He W, Srinivasan S, Monahan M. Mult. Scler. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Drivers with multiple sclerosis (MS) may experience visual-cognitive impairment that affects their fitness to drive. Due to limitations associated with the on-road assessment, an alternative assessment that measures driving performance is warranted. Whether clinical indicators of on-road outcomes can also predict driving performance outcomes on a driving simulator are not fully understood.
computer simulation; driving performance; automobile driving; cognitive impairment; Multiple sclerosis; outcome measurement