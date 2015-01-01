Abstract

BACKGROUND: To estimate the difference in severity between musculoskeletal Trampoline Park Injuries (TPIs) and Home Trampoline Injuries (HTIs) and identify the factors that may mediate or modify that effect.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database was used to identify musculoskeletal HTIs and TPIs in pediatrics patients occurring 2009-2017. Injury mechanism and body region were inductively coded. The effect of TPI on risk of admission was estimated using a doubly-robust logistic regression model for confounding adjustment. Date, age, gender, injury mechanism and body region were all adjusted for. The comparative importance of injury mechanism and location and the effect modification of patient characteristics was explored using likelihood ratio tests.



RESULTS: Trampoline park injuries were more likely to result in admission even in the model adjusted for injury mechanism and body region (OR=2.12 [1.30, 3.45]). Injuries sustained from falling off the trampoline were associated with significantly fewer hospitalizations (OR=0.119 [0.029, 0.495]) compared to injuries from falling while on the trampoline. Patient age significantly modified the effect of setting on risk of admission (p=0.042). Adolescents demonstrated an increased risk at trampoline parks (15yo OR=3.23 [1.38, 7.56]), while younger children demonstrated a marginally lower risk (5yo OR=0.77 [0.44, 1.35]).



CONCLUSIONS: Trampoline park musculoskeletal injuries demonstrate an increased risk of admission even after rigorous adjustment for confounding. Injuries to the proximal limbs were associated with a much higher risk of admission compared to distal injuries. Adolescents face an increased risk of admission after TPI, underscoring the importance of public health interventions that target this age group.

Language: en