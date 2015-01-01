Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Intersection-related crashes account for approximately 40% of all crashes and tend to be more severe. Red-light running (RLR) crashes are most severe as almost half of these crashes result in injuries and fatalities. To reduce RLR crashes, agencies have been deploying red light cameras (RLCs). The main objective of this study was to evaluate the safety effectiveness of RLCs in the City of Miami Beach, Florida.



METHOD: The full Bayes (FB) approach was conducted based on five treatment intersections with six RLCs and 14 comparison intersections without RLCs. The analysis focused on target crash types, including rear-end, sideswipe, and angle/left-turn/right-turn crashes, and crash severity.



RESULTS: The FB analysis indicated a significant sudden drop in all types of target crashes immediately after the installation of RLCs. Compared to the before-period, the after-period experienced: fewer angle/left-turn/right-turn crashes, fewer sideswipe crashes, and more rear-end crashes. The sideswipe and angle/left-turn/right-turn crashes dropped immediately after the installation of RLCs and then continued to increase, but they were still lower than the before- period. The rear-end crashes dropped immediately after the installation of RLCs and then continued to increase, but they increased at a steeper rate. Major and minor approaches AADT, higher speed limit, longer amber time, length of pedestrian crosswalk, and number of driveways within the intersection influence area increased the frequency of total target, PDO, and FI crashes. Intersections with all-red interval more than two seconds, major approach with more than two through lanes, and minor approach with more than one through lane, on the contrary, resulted in a fewer number of the total target, PDO, and FI crashes. The treatment indicator showed that treatment intersections experienced fewer FI, angle/left-turn/right-turn, and sideswipe crashes and more total, PDO, and rear-end crashes compared to the non-treatment intersections.



CONCLUSION: This study provides reliable estimates of the safety effectiveness of RLCs since it accounts for uncertainties in the data, regression-to-the-mean, and spillover effects.

Language: en