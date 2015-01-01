Abstract

Unlike the past studies targeting overall mobility patterns, we examined a wide range of probability density functions among which Weibull found to better explain the human mobility rather than the widely tested power-law distribution. We further examined a variety of factors affecting human mobility such as people's trip attributes and socio-demographics traits. Moreover, the models show that social media active people travel mainly short distances; while people traveling to and from areas with higher economic and social advantages are more likely to explore a wider area within a city.

