Bond AE, Anestis MD. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/13811118.2021.1885536

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study sought to determine if among a sample of firearm owning suicide decedents, the type and number of firearms owned was associated with dying by suicide using a firearm compared to another method.

METHOD: Data were collected as part of a larger online study that gathered information on suicide decedents and the context surrounding their death from family members and friends. The present study used data from those who owned at least one firearm (n = 121). Participants in the present study were mostly male and white.

RESULTS: Among firearm owners, handgun ownership was significantly associated with dying by suicide using a firearm compared to using another method. The number of firearms owned was inversely associated with using a firearm compared to another method in a suicide death. The average number of firearms owned was higher among those who owned shotguns compared to handguns.

CONCLUSIONS: Handgun ownership, not shotgun ownership, was associated with having died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The finding regarding number of firearms should be interpreted with caution. Overall, findings provide insight into what differentiates firearm owners who die by suicide using a firearm compared to another method.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide prevention; Firearm ownership; handguns; means safety; number of firearms

