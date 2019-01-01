|
Sundell K, Eklund J, Ferrer-Wreder L. J Pers Oriented Res 2019; 5(1): 1-16.
33569137
Research examining relations between various types of antisocial behavior (ASB) have generally been based on cross-sectional data. Although there is a strong correlation between types of ASB, it has been less common to examine how patterns of adolescents' problems vary over time. This study used a person-oriented approach to examine patterns of ASB in adolescents longitudinally and also investigated how these patterns were associated with three outcomes. The sample consisted of 778 Swedish adolescents in grade 7 (13 years old) followed over time to grade 9. Patterns of ASB were identified based on adolescent-reported tobacco and alcohol use, truancy, bullying in school, and delinquency. The outcomes were drug use, depressive symptoms, and missing grades in grade 9.
Language: en
Cluster analysis; Longitudinal; Adolescence; Antisocial behaviors; Person-oriented analysis